Henty has been dealt a blow with 2022 best and fairest Josh Klemke departing the club.
Klemke has opted to join his cousins Matt and Jayden Klemke at Riverina league club Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Klemke is regarded as one of the best young midfielders running around in the Hume league and has all the attributes to play at a higher standard.
The 21-year-old had a stint with Lavington in 2021 where he managed six senior matches before returning to Henty last year and proving his class by winning the Swampies best and fairest.
Klemke missed most of the second-half of this season and didn't return after round 12 after injuring his shoulder.
Osborne's Ryan Collins has also opted to join the Demons.
The athletic tall had a breakout season last year as a key forward for the Tigers and played all 20-matches and booted 51 goals.
However, with the return of star key forwards Hayden Armstrong alongside George Alexander this year, Collins was dropped for the grand final despite playing in the second semi-final.
He finished the season with 11 goals from 10 senior matches and will be sorely missed by the reigning premiers after Armstrong recently announced he would be returning to former club Ainslie.
Lenon felt Klemke could prove to be a 'jet' for the Demons.
"Josh is a cousin of Jayden and Matty Klemke, he's a quality midfielder and he's a jet," Lenon told The Daily Advertiser
"I'd be confident he'll be one of the best midfielders in the comp.
"I'm excited by what he can bring to the club, he'll add plenty and he's a quality player."
Lenon was also buoyed by the signing of Collins who could perform a number of different roles for the Demons.
"Ryan is a handy player," he said.
"He plays mainly as a forward but I think he can play different roles, he's a young bloke, he's pretty athletic and his best footy is in front of him.
"We are excited to have him onboard, we'll get him fit and he'll have a massive pre-season and we've got high hopes for him."
Swampies co-coach Brenden Maclean said Klemke departure's was 'encouraged' with the young midfielder opting to test himself at the higher standard of the Riverina league.
"We encourage all our players to play at the highest level possible," Maclean said.
"To Josh's credit he came and spoke to me about wanting to test himself in the Riverina league.
"I told him to go for it and told him how Shaun Mannagh and Dom Brew were hesitant to leave North Albury back when they were his age to test themselves in the VFL.
"Look at Shaun and Dom now, they are two of the best players running around in the VFL and Shaun is a massive chance to get picked up in the draft by an AFL club next week.
"So we wish Josh all the best and hopefully he can make our club proud."
