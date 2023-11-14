A car has crashed through a fence into the army barracks at East Bandiana.
On Tuesday, November 14, a silver Suzuki SUV smashed into the Wadsworth Barracks, breaching a fence near the intersection of Whytes Road and Murray Valley Highway.
Paramedics, military police, Victoria Police, Fire and Rescue Victoria and the army fire service attended the scene.
Ambulance Victoria said "paramedics were called to an incident in Bandiana around 2.40pm".
"One male has been taken to Albury Base Hospital," a spokesperson said.
The crash caused damage to the fence and the front-end of the car, which was found by emergency services down an embankment off Whytes Road, Bandiana.
