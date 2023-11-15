The Border Mail
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Mount Beauty CFA's 75th anniversary event hailed huge success by members

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Beauty CFA members gathered at the station on Saturday, November 11, for an event to mark the brigade's 75th anniversary. Picture supplied
Mount Beauty CFA members gathered at the station on Saturday, November 11, for an event to mark the brigade's 75th anniversary. Picture supplied

Recognition of long-serving members, a display of history and even a fire truck cake helped mark the 75th anniversary of a North East CFA brigade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.