Recognition of long-serving members, a display of history and even a fire truck cake helped mark the 75th anniversary of a North East CFA brigade.
Saturday, November 11, was a double milestone as Mount Beauty Fire Brigade celebrated its 75th year alongside 70 years of its ladies auxiliary with a special event at the town's fire station.
The highlight was the presentation of outstanding service medals to Paul Macklan and Andy Barbour, which was considered unprecedented to occur within the same brigade on the same day.
After seven months of preparation, brigade secretary-treasurer Sandra Eldridge said it was a huge success with 110 guests in attendance, which included CFA hierarchy and other emergency service representatives.
"Comparatively, we are not a really old brigade, but we have a unique history and part of our celebration was to have a timeline of significant events created and put on a board for permanent display in the station," she said.
"Our auxiliary ladies also celebrated a milestone of 70 years and they prepared and served all the food on the day.
"They have remained a pivotal part of our brigade, offering support and assistance at every opportunity.
"In the early days, they were fully occupied raising funds for much needed equipment for the brigade.
"The archives on display were enjoyed, especially the competition reel that had been provided by the ladies auxiliary, plus all the trophies and photographs. Mount Beauty had been a force to be reckoned with on the running track in those days."
Mrs Eldridge said Mr Macklan and Mr Barbour were both nominated by the brigade for medals and were deemed worthy recipients by the CFA.
"We are extremely proud of our two members who have been serving this community and others in such an outstanding manner for such a long time," she said.
Mrs Eldridge said the fire engine cake was a star of the show and was cut by newest member Baylin Ford and longest serving ladies auxiliary representative Linda Barter.
"It was a brilliant day with much reminiscing at the barbecue in the evening and throughout the day," she said.
"Past members enjoyed meeting up again."
