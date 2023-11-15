OVERCOMING the tedium of COVID lockdowns and loneliness after finishing year 12 helped Wodonga's Bhakta Bahadur Bhattarai become Victoria's Young Australian of the Year for 2024.
The nurse, who arrived in Australia as a refugee, received the honour at an evening presentation at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne on Tuesday November 14.
Speaking to The Border Mail the next day, Mr Bhattarai, who is best known as Durga, was still feeling overwhelmed by the accolade.
"I wasn't expecting much, I wasn't ready but I'm quite excited and it means a lot to me," Mr Bhattarai said.
"This will certainly inspire a lot of the young generation and help increase unity and inclusivity in the community."
The 28 year-old was recognised for founding Albury Wodonga Multicultural Events Inc, which stages activities as well as advocates and assists those in ethnic communities.
After finishing year 12 at Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Mr Bhattarai said he felt isolated and lonely and that was a catalyst for establishing his organisation.
"I was born and raised in a refugee camp and lived there for 17 years of my life, I know how it feels to have nothing and giving back to the community gives me pleasure," he said.
Using his "pocket money" of $7000, Mr Bhattarai formed the events body with the aim of empowering the multicultural community and is thrilled that is now supported with funding from Wodonga Council and the Victorian government.
His contribution took on a new dimension during COVID restrictions.
"During the lockdown I learned sewing and I made 200 face masks for people," Mr Bhattarai said.
"I was home doing nothing and that's when it came to me that I had to be doing something for the community."
In addition, the oldest of four sons put together more than 450 food packages, worth $100, which were distributed to the needy at the height of the pandemic.
When he's not doing voluntary work, Mr Bhattarai manages those in psychiatric and aged care.
He will now be Victoria's representative when the national Australian of the Year awards are announced on January 25 next year at the National Arboretum in Canberra.
"I'm looking forward to it, but obviously a lot of other people have done a great job," Mr Bhattarai said when asked about his prospects.
His highest profile fellow contender is Queensland swimmer Emma McKeon, Australia's most successful Olympian, having amassed 11 medals.
NSW will be represented by cancer survivor and medical student Nikil Autar, who has created a map app to assist with disability access in Sydney and founded a social enterprise that provides medical devices for those in need.
Other state finalists are wildlife conservation biologist Tiahni Adamson (South Australia), Indigenous actor Naarah (Tasmania) and women in STEM advocate Kate Kirwin (Western Australia).
The territories will be represented by Australian Youth Affairs co-chair Caitlin Figueiredo (ACT) and medical student and community volunteer Peter Susanto (NT), who translated Indonesian words into English at the age of two.
