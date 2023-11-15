The Border Mail
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Sharyn Attree and Kath Evans remain Kiewa-Sandy Creek's co-coaches

Updated November 15 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:23pm
Sharyn Attree and Kath Evans have re-signed as A-grade co-coaches with Kiewa-Sandy Creek for 2024.
Premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek will be sticking to their winning formula next season with co-coaches Sharyn Attree and Kath Evans remaining at the helm.

