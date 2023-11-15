Premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek will be sticking to their winning formula next season with co-coaches Sharyn Attree and Kath Evans remaining at the helm.
While it will mark Evans' seventh term in the job, it's set to be the duo's second official season working alongside each other.
After leading the Hawks to their third consecutive Tallangatta and District Netball Association premiership, Evans admitted the desire to continue in the role together was still there.
"We talked about it and discussed whether it was time to step aside and let them hear from someone new, and we agreed very easily that if we did it we would either do it together, or not at all," she said.
"We had a lot of the girls asking if we would do it again, so it became pretty easy in the end to get to that decision."
With Attree's experience as a goaler, and Evans' as a defender, it's become a complementary partnership.
"Just the way we work together, structure our training and talk to the girls on a Saturday, it's just been really easy," Evans said.
When reflecting on the season that was, it still brings a smile to Evans' face.
"Sometimes you have to sit back and think, wow, we did that," she said.
"Each year is a challenge and each year you have different sides improving and different players coming into the league.
"You have to really go back to scratch and start again.
"It's a challenge to do that, but it's very rewarding when you get that ultimate success.
"There's some good players in our league, there's no doubt about it.
"When I do sit back and think about what we've been able to achieve, I just smile."
Jacqui Spence (B-grade) and Allie Cassidy (C-grade) have also retained their positions at the helm for 2024, with Cassidy leading the C-grade side to a premiership this season.
"We're really looking forward to working with them again," Evans said.
Georgia Attree and Bec Evans will also team up to steer the club's 17-unders.
The Hawks will commence netball trials in the new year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.