Glenn's Maxwell's history-shattering World Cup innings has increased ticket sales for next month's Big Bash at Lavington Sportsground.
Maxwell's incredible 201 not out from 128 balls against Afghanistan, which smashed a host of marks, including the highest individual score in a ODI run chase and the most runs for a batter at No. 3 or lower, has been the highlight of the 50-over event in India.
Some media reports are even suggesting the stunning innings could save the format, given there's now more than 15 frontline T20 leagues around the world.
Maxwell is Melbourne Stars' best and highest profile player in Australia's T20 version - the Big Bash - and following his innings overnight last Tuesday (November 7), the region is excited at the prospect of Maxwell again weaving his magic in the clash against Sydney Thunder on Saturday, December 23.
"Glenn Maxwell has been such a huge part of the Melbourne Stars for a long time and we saw significant spikes in ticket sales off the back of his incredible performance in India in the World Cup last week," Melbourne Stars general manager Blair Crouch revealed.
"After we missed him last year, we'll welcome him back to home games at the MCG and we're looking forward to getting to Albury, which is where we saw the biggest jump in sales.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for the people of Albury to have world class cricketers in their own backyard and I'd encourage everyone to get a ticket before it's sold out."
Tickets are available at: BBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder tickets | Lavington Sports Ground | Ticketek Australia.
The Stars-Thunder match starts at 3.30pm.
