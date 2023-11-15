The Border Mail
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Yarrawonga Splash Park resurfaced after injury-laden relaunch fiasco

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated November 15 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:00pm
Yarrawonga mother of three Leisa Hodgson said her daughter doesn't want to return to the splash park after it's been resurfaced as the memories of being injured there two weeks ago were too painful. Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga mother of three Leisa Hodgson said her daughter doesn't want to return to the splash park after it's been resurfaced as the memories of being injured there two weeks ago were too painful. Picture by James Wiltshire

A children's splash park which erupted into scenes of bedlam with children "slipping over everywhere" injuring themselves is being resurfaced.

