A children's splash park which erupted into scenes of bedlam with children "slipping over everywhere" injuring themselves is being resurfaced.
The bloody incident on November 3 outraged the Yarrawonga community and puzzled a former Moira mayor who said the park should never have been reopened without ensuring everything was safe.
Moira Council said the Yarrawonga Splash Park was being reworked on Wednesday, November 15, after it had found "sections with less friction".
However, Yarrawonga mother of three Leisa Hodgson, whose daughter was injured with bruises and grazes on the reopening day, said none of her kids "want to risk it again" when the park is opened again.
"The council sent me a message yesterday telling it was being resurfaced because some parts 'had less friction than others' which is ridiculous - why don't they just admit it was slippery?" Ms Hodgson, a primary school teacher, said.
"My daughter was injured that day, she was crying for two hours afterwards, when I asked her yesterday if she wants to go back when it's resurfaced, she said 'no way' - none of my kids want to go back."
Moira Council could not say when the park would be reopened, but said in a statement: "Community observations found the surface to be unsafe for children playing on the equipment, with a number of slips and falls reported."
Moira Shire Council panel of administrators chairman John Tanner said the fiasco two weeks ago "was not the ideal situation".
"This was a disappointing outcome which we were not anticipating, and we apologise deeply to the community for feeling let down on this project," Mr Tanner said.
"We acted as soon as possible to protect our community and visitors as we could not risk injuring a member of the public."
On Wednesday, the owner of Farley Pools, Peter Farley was seen resurfacing the entire complex.
Farley Pools, which has constructed several similar splash park projects around Victoria, was contracted to upgrade the splash park last year. The Yarrawonga project had undergone several expansions since it was first opened in 2010.
The council said once the resurfacing work was completed, more tests would be undertaken before another reopening date was announced.
Ms Hodgson said the surface "had no grip at all" when it was relaunched two weeks ago, and was closely monitoring the progress of Wednesday's work.
Looking at the spot her daughter fell over she said: "Well, it looks a bit more gritty compared to what it was like before.
"But it's pretty pathetic, really, the whole thing. The kids were waiting for months to have this.
"Months of waiting, two steps in for my daughter, and it all ends in tears."
