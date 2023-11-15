The Border Mail
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Opal's new cardboard factory in Wodonga creates 400 jobs

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
November 15 2023 - 5:49pm
Opal executive general manager of packaging, Chris Daley, celebrated the grand opening on the pink carpet. Picture by Mark Jesser
About 400 jobs will be created with the opening of a new cardboard packaging factory in Wodonga's Logic estate.

