WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Man with facial tattoos among four wanted by police

Murray River Police District has again called on the public to help track down four wanted men.
Images and details of the offenders have been released in a bid to prompt a response.
Leon Atkinson, 31, is wanted on outstanding warrants.
He has three facial tattoos and is known to frequent the Moama area.
Kevin Stevens, 33, is wanted by Albury police on multiple warrants.
Adam Tonks has one warrant out for his arrest.
The 48-year-old is best known around greater Albury.
Blair Sartore, 23, has an outstanding warrant.
He is said to be based around the Albury and Deniliquin areas.
Anyone with details is urged to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299, Deniliquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.