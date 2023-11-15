The Border Mail
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Man with facial tattoos among four wanted by police

By Local News
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moama man Leon Atkinson, 31, is wanted by Deniliquin police. Picture by NSW Police
Moama man Leon Atkinson, 31, is wanted by Deniliquin police. Picture by NSW Police

Murray River Police District has again called on the public to help track down four wanted men.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help