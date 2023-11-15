Policeman gets kicking, detectives swoop on property

Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted at a property in Rutherglen on Wednesday, 15 November.
A male senior constable was following an unregistered vehicle that had driven onto a residential premises on Chiltern-Rutherglen Road when he was stopped by a man and a woman at the property about 12pm.
The man then attacked the police officer, dragging him from his vehicle and kicking him several times.
Another police unit quickly attended the scene and successfully deployed OC spray to stop the attack.
Several police cars were seen driving towards Rutherglen on the Murray Valley Highway at 1pm.
The police officer, a 34-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 52-year-old Rutherglen man was arrested and is assisting police with their enquiries.
Enquiries in relation to the vehicle are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
