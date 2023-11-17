Options for chronic pain and incontinence Advertising Feature

The EmSculpt and the EmSella are non-invasive devices designed to help people build muscle and sculpt their bodies. Pictures supplied

If you're suffering chronic back pain, have low core muscle resilience, or suffer from incontinence, consider learning more about Core Clinic and how they use the EmSculpt and EmSella.



EmSculpt is a non-invasive method designed to help people build muscle and sculpt their bodies. At Core Clinic they mostly use it to address back pain.



Pads are placed on the abdominal muscles for a single 28 minute session. This causes thousands of powerful muscle contractions, which is how the tone and strength of muscles is improved.



Emily Lonsdale, nurse and team leader at Core Clinic, explained that these induced contractions are very intense, and the muscle tissue is forced to adapt to such extreme conditions.



Emily said the muscle tissue responds by deep re-modelling of its inner structure, which results in muscle building in a short period of time.



Core Clinic is proud of what they do. They opened their first clinic in Wangaratta in early 2023, and there is already a second clinic servicing demand in Albury.



Emily regularly sees people come in for a consultation who have tried other options first.



"I love bringing this tech to the country for the community," she said.



"I'm now seeing all demographics, from new mums treating their ab separation, to menopausal women struggling with muscle tone, to the elderly being brought in by their adult children with the goal of prolonging their mobility and independence."

Core Clinic has practices in Wangaratta and Albury, and says they are the only place in Southern NSW and North East Victoria featuring the EmSculpt and the EmSella.

Core Clinic also uses the EmSella. This device uses the same type of technology as the EmSculpt to trigger specific muscle contractions, but the EmSella's goal is to help with incontinence.



The EmSella is a large throne-like chair which treats the patient whilst fully-clothed.



The strengthening of the pelvic floor in men and women can mean no more frequent toilet trips, and no more money spent on pads.



If you suffer from back pain or incontinence, give yourself the best start to the New Year.



Contact Core Clinic to book a free consultation with a nurse about your back pain or incontinence, and find out whether you are a suitable candidate for either type of treatment.