Thursday, 16 November 2023
Man, 71, robbed in North Albury, police seek two women

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated November 16 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:50am
71-year-old man sent to hospital after morning robbery incident
An older man has been taken to hospital after being robbed in broad daylight in North Albury.

