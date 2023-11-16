71-year-old man sent to hospital after morning robbery incident

An older man has been taken to hospital after being robbed in broad daylight in North Albury.
Police said they were called to Sylvania Avenue at 9am on Wednesday, November 15, after reports a 71-year-old man had been robbed by two women.
Officers were told the man's wallet was allegedly stolen by the women who were last seen running north along Sylvania Avenue.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to Albury hospital in a stable condition.
Police said they are seeking to speak with the women to assist with the investigation.
Both women are described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, one with a large build, in her mid-twenties, with long black hair, and was wearing dark clothing and a long sleeved shirt at the time of the incident.
The other also has a large build, and has orange hair. She was also wearing dark clothing at the time of the offence.
Anyone with information - or any available mobile phone or dashcam footage - can contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.