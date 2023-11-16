The Border Mail
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Liona Edwards returns to Tallangatta as A-grade netball coach

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
November 16 2023 - 2:59pm
Liona Edwards has returned to Tallangatta as the club's A-grade netball coach for the 2024 season. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Liona Edwards has returned to Tallangatta as the club's A-grade netball coach for the 2024 season. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Back-to-back premiership Hopper Liona Edwards has returned to coach Tallangatta for the 2024 season.

