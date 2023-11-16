Back-to-back premiership Hopper Liona Edwards has returned to coach Tallangatta for the 2024 season.
Edwards was last at the helm of the A-grade side alongside Anna Avery back in 2018, with the pair leading the Hoppers to their second consecutive flag following success in 2017.
The renowned goal shooter took to the court for Tallangatta during the 2022 season, but stepped back from the game this year.
"After having the last 12 months away from netball, I'm really keen to get back involved at the Tallangatta Football Netball Club," she said.
"It's such a great place to be and there's great people.
"I'm a little bit nervous stepping back in after a few months away, but I've stayed close with a lot of the girls."
The three-time Wodonga Bulldogs' Ovens and Murray premiership player has no plans to be a playing coach and believes the club is in good shape to reclaim success.
The Hoppers finished just outside the competition's top five this season under the leadership of young playing coach Molly McCarty.
"They've been a successful club through the grades for probably the last seven or eight years and have been their abouts," Edwards said.
"In this league, it can take just one loss to drop a prelim or semi where you could have won it.
"There's definitely a lot of strength there and there's a lot of young girls coming through.
"They've got some families that come across from Corryong, which are very strong, then blended with players that have come back to the club from playing Ovens and Murray.
"I've been looking over the team list from last season and a lot of strength is already there, it's just about honing that and looking at where there might be opportunities to improve and how we can work on those areas."
Edwards hopes to catch up with players before Christmas, before commencing official preseason preparations in the new year.
"It's really about giving the people that played last season a good break," she said.
"A lot of netballers have families, and the Ovens and Murray predominantly run their trials before Christmas.
"In a way, they get in and select their teams, and quite often that means if there's players looking for another opportunity, you might be available for them to look at."
Edwards believes the future is looking bright for the Hoppers.
"It won't take much for them to move up and be a force amongst all the grades, juniors and seniors," she said.
