Two men walking past a Lavington service station had to separate two women after one repeatedly punched the other to the head.
Before launching her attack, West Albury resident Georgina Davis told her victim: "You want to threaten my grandson, you're dead, you're dead."
Davis had only just pulled her car into the service station and parked directly in front of her victim's car.
"Give it up Gina, give it up Gina," the woman told Davis on seeing her, "we're both old."
Davis has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to domestic violence-related charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking or intimidation.
However, defence lawyer Jessica Munro flagged the possibility of an application under section 14 of the NSW Mental Health Act in order to have her dealt with by way of a mental health care plan.
If that application does not go ahead, Davis will be sentenced on the charges.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered both a full sentencing report and a NSW Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network report on Davis.
The court was told Davis, 44, of Waratah Crescent, was on a court-imposed conditional release order at the time of committing the offices.
Police said Davis and the victim had known each other for about two months and that they were indirectly related through the victim's ex-partner.
The victim drove her car into the Ampol service station in Wagga Road on October 27 about 3.40pm.
She stopped her car at a bowser then got out, at which point Davis also pulled in and parked in front.
After Davis made her "you're dead" comment, she got out of car and approached the victim.
Davis immediately began swinging her right fist at the other woman's head, then used her other to hand hold on to the woman's back as she delivered more punches.
Police said the woman tried to push Davis away, but failed to do so and instead kept receiving punches that knocked her to the ground.
"The victim continued to push and hold the accused back while continuing to receive numerous punches."
Davis grabbed the woman's hair and hoisted her to her feet, then threw several more punches.
This was when the men intervened, the attack having lasted about one minute.
Davis got back in her car and drove away, but not before yelling out: "You're f---en dead."
The victim suffered numerous bruises to both her inner thighs, her inner left arm, her forehead and her left eye, as well as scratches to her chin. She also had chest pain.
Police went to the victim's home, over an unrelated matter, on October 20 at 9.30am, which was when she reported the attack.
This led them to obtaining CCTV footage from the service station that captured the assault.
Davis was arrested at her home on October 27 about 11.30am.
Ms McLaughlin adjourned the case to January 16, 2024.
