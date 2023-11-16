I can remember the railways had a loop line near Maloneys Hill. It was used to turn the long trains around, especially the Spirit of Progress steam train which came into Albury station front first, then it was pushed backwards to Wodonga cleaning sheds to be cleaned overnight. Each morning at 6am it was pushed out the loop line, which was part of the line that ran to Bandiana, Tallangatta and Shelley, and pushed backward to Albury station, ready for its daily trip to Melbourne which took about three hours. It was the pride of the Victorian railways and had a rounded end on the last carriage, which was the buffet car. It looked very impressive travelling at high speed.