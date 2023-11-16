One of the region's bigger public schools needs a high fence to protect students and teachers from violence, a parliamentary inquiry has been told.
Wodonga Middle Years College has moved into "operational survival mode" according to a submission to the Victorian inquiry.
The college's school council president Paul Thorpe lodged a submission which outlined several issues at the school including "aggressive student behaviour to other students and staff".
"The school needs to erect a perimeter fence by the start of the 2024 school year at an approximate cost of $300,000," the submission said.
"This is primarily required to protect students and teachers rather than buildings and property."
The Parliamentary Inquiry into the State Education System drew 200 submissions from Victoria's 1500 government schools.
Submissions included worrying incidents of bullying, staff shortages, and abuse from disgruntled students.
Grandfather of four Geoffrey Gilbert, who picks up two students from the Middle Years College and two from the primary school across the road twice a week, agreed a fence was needed.
"I've been watching some of the students who get expelled from here, they come back down here on their scooters, there's one who's a real handful," Mr Gilbert said.
"I think they should have high fences around all schools like they have in NSW, the one around this school, well, anyone could easily get into here."
Parent Robert Butler was also supportive of fencing the school.
"I have heard of some violence with one kid who keeps coming back even though he's been expelled, he keeps threatening other kids," Mr Butler said.
"I fully support the idea of putting a big fence around it, otherwise you've got no protection.
"These kids just come in and go, and not just kids, but others can easily get in the way it is now."
The submission from Mr Thorpe detailing issues around the Middle Years College also cited staff shortages, increased sick leave, burn-out, and loss of staff which had led to "diminished morale".
"The WMYC has a complement of about 80 teachers and opened the 2023 school year with 13 vacancies, many in core subjects," the submission said.
"Since then, there have been up to 20 vacancies at the college at any point in time, representing approximately 25 per cent of the teaching body.
"The leadership team has worked tirelessly to manage this ongoing issue, but despite gallant efforts, learning and wellbeing have been impacted, staff morale has diminished and the path forward is uncertain.
"The school has moved into an operational survival mode with little time for focusing on those with increased needs or overall school improvement."
The Wodonga Middle Years College has been contacted by The Border Mail.
