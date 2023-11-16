The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

End to Hume Freeway project condemned by mayor, politicians

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staying that way. An aerial view of the Hume Freeway-McKoy Street intersection which has had to be modified and have a reduced speed limit because of safety concerns.
Staying that way. An aerial view of the Hume Freeway-McKoy Street intersection which has had to be modified and have a reduced speed limit because of safety concerns.

A decision to dump a big upgrade to the Hume Freeway-McKoy Street intersection has been slammed by Wodonga's representatives across all three levels of government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help