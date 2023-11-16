Barnawartha has signed livewire forward Jack Chesser as it looks to add extra firepower to its attack for next season.
The 21-year-old managed three senior matches and 11 in the reserves where he booted 32 goals.
Despite playing only 11-matches in the reserves, Chesser finished third in the league goalkicking and won the Bulldogs' best and fairest to show a glimpse of his potential.
Tigers coach Kade Butters revealed he played alongside Chesser's father, Jason, at both Barnawartha and Wodonga Saints.
Jack's cousin, Campbell Chesser, made his AFL debut for West Coast this year and played 14-matches for the Eagles.
"It's exciting to sign Jack who is only a young bloke with his best footy still ahead of him," Butters said.
"His old man played at the club and no doubt Jack will be a big asset for us.
"Jack is the type of player we were targeting recruiting-wise because it's no secret that we lacked firepower this year compared to the other top-five sides.
"He is not only dangerous around goals but can rotate through the midfield and add some depth there as well.
"Our Achilles heel for the past two seasons has been trying to find a reliable avenue to goal.
"So having somebody like Jack who has a strong body, leading at the ball carrier and demanding the footy will certainly cause a few more headaches for opposition defences."
Nick Sharp was the Tigers leading goalkicker this season with 37 while Jarrod Williams booted 40 goals last year to win the club's goalkicking award.
Chesser played for Culcairn in 2021-22 and booted 95 goals from 31 matches to average more than three goals which is an excellent return for a medium sized forward.
Butters felt Chesser could prove even more lethal next year with the benefit of having spent a season at Wodonga and gaining valuable experience with three senior O&M matches.
"Jack played three senior matches and was also good enough to win the reserves best and fairest despite only playing 11-matches," he said.
"I think in one of his senior matches he was named in the best and kicked a couple of goals.
"A few reports that I heard from Wodonga that Jack is very talented and could of become a senior regular if he put in the necessary work.
"You would think that Jack would have learnt a fair bit this year playing at the higher standard and that would have been good for his development.
"So we are very lucky to have Jack sign for next year."
Butters is hopeful of announcing further signings before the end of the month.
He has led the Tigers to the elimination final in both his seasons at the helm after being appointed coach in 2022.
Josh Star is the Tigers' biggest name departure after he recently signed with Wodonga Saints where he will be reunited with his brother Brad who joined the Saints this season.
The Tigers are set to commence pre-season on Monday with four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill committed for another season.
