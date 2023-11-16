The only thing harder than bowling leg-spin is bowling it for a bottom team.
But New City newcomer Zac Nichols is bucking the trend to sit fifth in the association's wicket-takers with 12 at 17 apiece.
And that's with a number of catches already dropped off his bowling.
After six rounds, New City has taken only 36 wickets, so Nichols has a third of them.
It's a breakout start after stints at Lavington, Albury and Wodonga Raiders.
"It's finally all clicked," he replied when quizzed what's behind his best form in around a decade of CAW.
Of course, all cricket fans marvel at the wizardry of the late Shane Warne, but anyone who has ever tried to bowl leg-spin, let alone master it, knows how morale-shattering it can be.
"There's a lot more bad times," Nichols admitted.
"Bowling out the back or the top of your hand, as soon as you misfire a fraction of an inch, the good players will put you away.
"You go for a lot of runs, but you've got to try and take wickets at the same time as you're an attacking bowler.
"Once it starts clicking, you can get some wickets, if not, you can go for some serious runs."
The 28-year-old has two four-wicket hauls, including a best of 4-42 against Tallangatta last Saturday.
"My stock ball is a normal leggie, I also have the wrong'un, top spinner, a quicker one, I've been working on that one to close out an over, if the batter is going well or experienced, bowl a dart to complete the over," he added.
Interestingly, Nichols works for AlburyCity Council as a groundsman, so it's not unusual for him to cut the grass at his Urana Road Oval home.
