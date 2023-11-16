Man charged with allegedly assaulting cop on North East property

The Border Mail
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Man faces charges over alleged Rutherglen police assault incident

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated November 16 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:05pm
Police have charged a man after a police officer was allegedly assaulted at a property in Rutherglen on Wednesday.

