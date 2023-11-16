Man charged with allegedly assaulting cop on North East property

Police have charged a man after a police officer was allegedly assaulted at a property in Rutherglen on Wednesday.
A male senior constable was following an unregistered vehicle that had driven onto a property on Chiltern-Rutherglen Road when he was stopped by a man and a woman at the property about 12pm, November 15.
It is alleged the man then attacked the police officer, dragging him from his vehicle and kicking him several times.
Another police unit quickly attended the scene and successfully deployed capsicum spray to stop the attack.
The police officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 52-year-old Rutherglen man was arrested at the scene.
He has been charged with assault emergency services worker, intentionally cause injury, recklessly cause injury, assault by kicking, theft, unlawful assault, assault with a weapon, possess a prohibited weapon, intimidate a law officer, and resist police.
He was due to appear at the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 16.
