Yackandandah has snapped a drought at junior level.
The club returned to the under 16 competition this season after being unable to fill a team for the past four years.
The club plays in the Cricket Albury-Wodonga under 16 division two competition.
And it posted the first win against New City, via a double hat-trick.
"It came from nowhere too as we were bowled out for 67," co-coach Xavier Lane said.
That 67 looked a long way after the team slumped to 6-15 from seven overs.
Jordy Nicoll top-scored with 26, including four boundaries, while Joe Murphy (13 runs) and Ava Walker also played their role late in the order.
Opening bowlers Oscar Bayne and Bailey Blackstock produced miserly spells as the latter snared an early wicket.
Bayne was also sensational in the field, completing a run out from the boundary, as well as taking a catch.
Zac Spargo also claimed two catches.
Walker's 1-44 from four overs restricted the opposition further, but it still looked comfortable at 4-50.
However, Lachie Farrugia changed the match when he captured 4-0 to leave the opposition 8-50.
Nicoll then rounded out a fine match to snare the final wicket for a 16-run win.
"There were a lot of high fives and everyone was up and about," Lane offered.
"Everyone was so happy to get that first win, it was really good to see."
