YOUR SAY: Proposed strip club a matter of planning, not morals

By Letters to the Editor
November 19 2023 - 10:00am
The proposal to set up a strip club in Albury's Olive Street has drawn mixed views from Border Mail readers. Picture by Mark Jesser
Support for proposed strip club

As a resident of Albury-Wodonga I am in full support of Albury having a strip club in the Albury CBD. It will not detract visitors to the area, in fact I believe it will bring more money and tourists to Albury.

