YOUR SAY: Proposed strip club a matter of planning, not morals

As a resident of Albury-Wodonga I am in full support of Albury having a strip club in the Albury CBD. It will not detract visitors to the area, in fact I believe it will bring more money and tourists to Albury.
I work as a security guard on Dean Street and have done for eight years. In those eight years I constantly get asked if Albury has a strip club. I do not believe that it will increase anti-social behaviour.
I personally know exotic dancers and they feel empowered and confident being dancers. Not once have they said they feel degraded, in fact it's other people saying that they degrade themselves that makes them feel degraded and disrespected.
I have also worked at venues where male strippers have been and they go fully naked and these venues have been on Dean Street. Strippers have rights and we need to protect them by allowing them to have a safe environment for them to do their job.
I would still support the surrounding businesses. It will not detract anyone from supporting their businesses either. The venue will be open late and away from restaurants so families will not be walking past of a night time. And you won't be able to see inside.
People are using morals instead of thinking about this as planning. And it goes with planning for Albury City. Bring on the strip club.
It is increasingly difficult to be a female in this day and age. Nearly all our safe places like women's only toilets are fast disappearing. Abusive relationships, with women being used, are not hard to find.
Domestic violence injures and kills how many women every single day? Who can forget Lilie James and what happened to her? But what forces caused the culture that caused such a crime? How have females been denigrated and demeaned and made to appear like just parts of a body instead of a worthwhile, precious person to be protected and guarded?
In about 2009, students came out to tell Albury Council they did not want the first strip club. Why? Because it would affect their safety. Who believed them then?
Just covering up the windows will not mean the adverse effects of this demeaning of our sex, stay inside the building. No way.
Anything that damages females and human relationships, should be something we are all concerned about. Anything that allows the possibility of sex trafficking, and coercion into such a so-called job, is cause for social outcry. Once they are here, how do we turn the clock back?
