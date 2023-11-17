A LAVINGTON company will be pursued over a $582,375 fine, despite its financial woes.
Carbon MF and its director Mark Fair were recently fined that sum in the NSW Land and Environment Court after being found to have illegally stockpiled nearly 30,000 tyres on a property near Albury airport.
However, according to Australian Securities and Investments records, Carbon MF went into external administration on September 8, 2023.
That status will not stop the prosecuting agency, the NSW Environment Protection Authority from chasing the penalties imposed for land pollution and failing to comply with a clean-up notice to remove the tyres from the Bennu Circuit property.
"The EPA will request the fines are paid through the appointed administrator if required," a spokesman said.
Meanwhile, an EPA investigation into tyres found dumped at a Jindera property is continuing.
