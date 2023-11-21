The Border Mail
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

2023 Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt will visit Albury-Wodonga

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt is on a new body positivity mission - to help children embrace their bodies and she will bring a special youth event to Wodonga on November 22. Picture supplied
2023 Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt is on a new body positivity mission - to help children embrace their bodies and she will bring a special youth event to Wodonga on November 22. Picture supplied

"It is the most important film that you and your kids will see this year."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.