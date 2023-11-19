AFL Draft expert Kevin Sheehan believes Lavington-listed player Shaun Mannagh could be a five-year player at the elite level.
Mannagh is hoping to replicate Wangaratta's Joe Richards last year when he was selected as a mature age player by Collingwood.
However, Mannagh is older at 26, but Sheehan maintains that shouldn't count against him when the first round of the Draft starts on Monday night, with the Werribee VFL sensation a more realistic chance when the second round onwards is held on Tuesday night.
"He might play to 31 and get 100 games and with the level he can produce, you've got great value," Sheehan argued.
Mannagh won the Norm Goss Medal in the VFL grand final loss to Gold Coast, kicking a stunning six goals from his 28 disposals.
The half-forward racked up 40 touches and booted four goals in round three against Southport and kicked seven goals from 25 possessions against Sandringham to finish fourth in the J.J. Liston Trophy and snare Team of the Year selection.
"Fingers crossed he gets that opportunity because he looks good enough, for sure," Sheehan added.
"To do what he did in the grand final against so many listed players in a side which went down, it was freakish."
Meanwhile, a player who spent time in the Murray Bushrangers' system is considered a Draft contender.
Charlie McCormack is a 198cm key forward from the Riverina.
"I was talking to Tadgh Kenneally (GWS Academy coach) about him and he said Charlie was doing the match review when he was on the header or tractor up on the farm," Sheehan laughed.
"His glimpses (at the AFL National Championships) were spectacular, some of his marks and goals, they might have been snaps at ground level, where he's moving like a rover.
"He looks like one that badly needs a full-time program for a year or two to extract that enormous potential he's got."
