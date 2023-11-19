Myrtleford bounced back in Ovens and Murray Bowls' A1 pennant on Saturday, moving into the top four.
The close two-shot victory over Rutherglen, with the teams sharing two rink wins apiece, was on the back of Myrtleford's rink of Lance Symons (skip), Greg Robbins (third), Adrian Villella (second) and Jim Murtagh (lead) scoring a 28-12 victory over Murray Scown.
The visitors finished with a 77-75 win.
Wodonga stalwart, John "Smokey" Dawson returned to the skipping ranks to help the Bulldogs to a 27- shot win over Benalla away.
Dawson's rink gained victory on the last end to win by three over Damian O'Connor in posting an 85-58 victory.
Being successful in all four rinks was enough to send Wodonga to the top of the table with one round to go before reaching the halfway mark of the regular season.
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort kept in touch with the ladder leaders with a strong 99-74 win over Wangaratta at home.
Ian Brimblecombe's rink of Anne Miles (third), Wayne Lowrie (second) and Gary Presnell (lead) were instrumental with a 20-shot victory over Phil Davern.
Scott Widdison skipped his team to an impressive 23-shot margin over Kiewa's Rob Bartel, which allowed Corowa RSL an overall 87-57 victory.
With two rink wins each, Jude Bartel was able to put some respectability into the scoreboard with a strong 11-shot win over Shawn McMahon.
After six rounds, the top four is: Wodonga 82, Corowa RSL 81, YMGCR 78, Myrtleford 54.
