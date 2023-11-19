Yackandandah took until the final over to notch the winning runs against Dederang to prevail in a thrilling Cricket Albury-Wodonga District league clash at Dederang on Saturday.
The home side won the toss and elected to bat and got off to a solid start with opener Andrew Creamer making 41.
Captain Tristan Mann top-scored with 53 runs while Vince Moran provided solid support with 33 no.
The Yackandandah bowlers struggled to take wickets as Dederang posted a competitive 4/163.
The Roos' run chase started in superb fashion with young openers Judah Hood (58) and Alphy Hosie (50) both notching half-centuries as they combined for an opening partnership of 107.
But the dismissal of Hood triggered a mini-collapse with Yackandandah losing their next five wickets cheaply and suddenly Dederang were back in the contest with the visitors slumping to 6-143.
With 20 runs still needed, skipper Peter Westbrook was able to steady the ship, making nine not out and ensuring Yackandandah got the required runs with five balls to spare.
"It was satisfying to get the win on the weekend because Dederang have been in good form so far this season," Westbrook said.
"They have picked up some handy recruits so we knew it was going to be a tight contest.
"I thought we fielded reasonably well but dropped a few chances that we would normally take.
"But I thought we were able to keep applying some pressure on the opposition.
"Especially over those final 10 overs when they still had a heap of wickets in hand but we were still able to restrict them to a target that we thought we could chase down."
Westbrook said the opening partnership of Judah Hood and Alphy Hosie was one of the biggest positives with the young openers showing some promising signs in their first season in A-grade.
"When we were batting Judah Hood and Alphy Hosie are both young players who have progressed to A-grade this year and stepped-up with a fantastic opening partnership," he said.
"It looked like we were going to cruise towards the target with those two going so well.
"But we lost a few quick wickets which added a bit of pressure.
"Fortunately we bat deep at the moment and have still got plenty of scoring power further down the order and we were able to get the job done with a few balls to spare."
Dederang would be ruing giving away 22 extras which proved critical in the final wash-up.
"It definitely helped to get a few leg byes and the boys batting were running hard" Westbrook said.
"So they were able to turn a leg bye into two instead of one which proved to be handy runs after the match went down to the wire."
Dederang and Bethanga remain the only two unbeaten sides after their opening round clash was abandoned and play each other again in a fortnight.
"It's good to get the wins early, especially before Christmas because you get a gauge of where you are at," Westbrook said.
"We have been close to full-strength, so that always helps your cause.
"There are some handy sides in the competition like Bethanga and it was good to get the win over Dederang because I expect them to be right up there as well."
In other matches Kiewa didn't lose a wicket as they easily chased down Mt Beauty's 10/113.
Barnawartha-Chiltern were also dismissed cheaply making 10/105 before Bethanga finished with 5/211 for its 40 overs.
