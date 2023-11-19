The Border Mailsport
Suparazi wins the Snake Gully Cup for Nick Heywood and Ben Brisbourne

By Matt Malone
November 19 2023 - 4:51pm
Suparazi, with Nick Heywood in the saddle, captures the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m) at Gundagai on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith
FORMER Southern District jockey Nick Heywood returned home to guide Victorian visitor Suparazi to victory in the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m) on Friday.

