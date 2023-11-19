FORMER Southern District jockey Nick Heywood returned home to guide Victorian visitor Suparazi to victory in the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m) on Friday.
It was Heywood's second win in the Gundagai feature as Suparazi ($3.60) provided Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne with his first Snake Gully Cup.
Heywood produced a well-judged ride on Suparazi, who burst to the front in the home straight to score by one and three quarter lengths from Belleistic Kids ($12) and the Bjorn Baker-trained Cinque Torri ($5.50).
Wagga galloper Rocket Tiger rattled home for fourth.
Heywood guided hometown hope Zero To Ten to victory in 2015 as an apprentice jockey and was thrilled to win the race for second time.
"They're very hard to win," Heywood said.
"You need a lot of luck here. I've been here numerous years and never had much luck but you've just got to get on the right horse and take the moment.
"Today we had a lovely run in transit. We were able to pick up from the 600, get going from the 400 and at the 200, it was just handlebars down."
Suparazi hadn't won this preparation but had been racing in metropolitan company.
Brisbourne had also accepted at Caulfield on Saturday with Suparazi but conceded he had pulled the right rein in hitting the road to Gundagai.
"It's a big thrill," Brisbourne said.
"These big country cups are really exciting and he was a horse that I thought potentially would be well suited to it. He got in with enough weight and we got Nick (Heywood) on board who always steers our horses well so we went in with a bit of confidence.
"We've had this race in the back of our mind but we hadn't had it screwed down. He was in at Caulfield tomorrow as well but at the end of the day, I said to the owners it's a cup where you'll have your name on it for life where as it's just a handicap in town so this probably means more.
"I'm really rapt for the connections, who support the stable really well."
The win also secured Suparazi a start in next year's $3 million Big Dance at Randwick.
"That's exciting," Brisbourne said.
"We've got a long time to navigate that, there's a lot of water to go under the bridge but it's nice to have that target."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.