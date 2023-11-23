The Border Mail
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

'Death sentence' marks start of joyous life of musical discovery

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
November 23 2023 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnawartha retiree Marjorie Glanville, who has lived with type 1 diabetes for 60 years, shows off her Kellion Gold Medal. Picture by James Wiltshire
Barnawartha retiree Marjorie Glanville, who has lived with type 1 diabetes for 60 years, shows off her Kellion Gold Medal. Picture by James Wiltshire

It was a week before Marjorie Glanville's 21st birthday when she was diagnosed with what her mum feared was a death sentence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.