'Death sentence' marks start of joyous life of musical discovery

It was a week before Marjorie Glanville's 21st birthday when she was diagnosed with what her mum feared was a death sentence.
Party preparations briefly fell flat for eternal optimist Mrs Glanville but for her mother, who believed her daughter had very few years left to live, it was a nightmarish blow.
It was 1963 when Mrs Glanville's doctor delivered the grim news: "You have type 1 diabetes."
"My mother was devastated when she found out," Mrs Glanville said. "But what I did not know until after Mum had died was that she had rung our doctor and said, I want an honest answer - how long will she live?
"This is back in the '60s - they didn't know anywhere near as much as they know about diabetes now, of course.
"And what he whispered to her was - 'she won't make old bones'.
"I believe my mother wept into her pillow night after night. So last year, the day I turned 80, I got out of bed, and I looked heavenward and I said, very jubilantly, 'Mum, I'm still here'."
On World Diabetes Day, November 14, Mrs Glanville, a retired music teacher who lives at Barnawartha, travelled to Melbourne with her husband Colin to receive the Kellion Victory Medal in recognition of her living with the condition for 60 years.
Diabetes Australia said there were 34 Kellion medallists living in the Border region. This year, two received silver 50-year awards with three achieving gold for 60 years.
Mrs Glanville is hopeful she will pick up another medal in a decade and urged other people with type 1 to never lose hope.
The teacher of 42 years plays violin, piano and organ - and still sings in a choir - often performing at functions around the Border region.
"I've had a wonderful life, I've always loved music and still do - you just have to keep going," she said.
Mrs Glanville vowed on that day in 1963 that she "was not going to let it stop me doing what I wanted to do".
"My first reaction when the doctor told me I had diabetes, was to thank God that I didn't have leukaemia," she said.
"As a 10-year-old I knew about a girl who had been born in the same little country town I was born in Western Australia.
"This little girl had died at the age of 11 or 12 of leukaemia and I had become terrified of it.
"So when I was told that I had diabetes, I thought, well, that's not a death sentence like leukaemia and I thought, well, you must have a positive approach.
"Since then I've been very grateful that all the time there are so many improvements now in the treatment of diabetics.
"Ten years ago, I was granted a silver medal for having had it for 50 years - my next one will be in 10 years' time."
She said, as an old hand of giving herself daily insulin injections, she could never understand why some people were fearful of them.
"When it came to giving myself injections, I thought, well, I'm gonna have to learn how to do it," she said.
"I thought, why be dependent on somebody else to give me an injection that I need?
"Initially it was two shots a day but in a couple of weeks' time it will be 34 years on four injections a day - it's now up to 64,000 injections.
"When the nurse comes to give me a flu injection, he or she always says it'll just be a little prick.
"And I say, you're talking to a type 1 diabetic - we both get the giggles - then I say, well, the fifth injection for the day, (yawn) how boring."
Diabetes Australia group chief executive Justine Cain said there had been vast improvements in treating the condition since Mrs Glanville was diagnosed.
"Diabetes is a challenging, demanding condition and Marjorie's achievement gives hope to everyone in the diabetes community," Ms Caine said.
"Her resilience and determination are a credit to her and those around her.
"Diabetes research has changed the lives of everyone with diabetes, and to be diagnosed with type 1 in 1963 means Marjorie has benefited from a lot of the improvements research has achieved.
"We're very proud of Marjorie and all of our Kellion recipients."
