Darcy Wilson has just been selected by St Kilda in the AFL Draft.
Wilson was taken at No. 18 at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne.
Eighteen-year-old Wilson has proven one of the most consistent draftees this year with his professionalism lauded by clubs.
Wilson has put on nine kilograms from last year, undergoing a rigorous strength and conditioning program.
A clever half-forward or wing, Wilson starred for Victoria Country at the AFL National Championships and was also named in the under 18 domestic competition's Team of the Year.
A superb mover, Wilson has a host of attributes, including his elite running and ball-winning ability.
