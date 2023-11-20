The Border Mailsport
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Phoenix Gothard has been drafted to GWS at selection 12.

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 20 2023 - 9:26pm, first published 8:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoenix Gothard has been drafted to GWS at selection 12. Picture from GWS/X
Phoenix Gothard has been drafted to GWS at selection 12. Picture from GWS/X

Phoenix Gothard has just been drafted to GWS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.