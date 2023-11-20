Phoenix Gothard has just been drafted to GWS.
The 18-year-old was selected at No. 12.
He was the biggest bolter of the early selections.
Gothard impressed at the AFL Draft Combine, finishing second in the standing vertical jump with 78cms, while his 2.96secs for the 20m sprint was also in the top 10.
The small forward's greatest strengths are his elusiveness and creativity.
More to follow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.