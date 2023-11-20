The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Junipal has been allocated top-weight for Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup.
The last-start winner of the Listed Seymour Cup with John Allen aboard was handed a hefty 63kg for the $100,000 feature mile.
Junipal was one of seven runners allocated above the minimum of 54kg.
Umgawa 61.5kg (Leon & Troy Corstens), Another One 59kg (Gary Colvin), Suparazi 56kg (Ben Brisbourne), Watadeel 55.5kg (Annabel Neasham), Rhinoceros 55.5kg (Emma-Lee & David Browne) and Kiss The Bride 55kg (Andrew Dale) were also allocated more than the minimum weight.
Wagga galloper Another One produced a herculean performance in the cup last year when running third after being trapped four wide for most of the trip.
The winner of almost $1-million in prizemoney finished third in the $200,000 Goulburn Cup earlier this month after resuming from a lengthy spell.
Colvin nominated Another One for last Friday's Snake Gully Cup but was forced to withdraw his stable star who was allocated 65kg for the Gundagai feature.
The Ben Brisbourne-trained Suparazi could be on the quick back-up after handing the stable their first victory in the Snake Gully Cup last Friday with Nick Heywood aboard.
Border trainers Craig Widdison (Banger), David O'Prey (Sellente), Ron Stubbs (Bianco Vilano) and Donna Scott (Keith) were also among the entries.
Banger contested the Wodonga Cup last year for the Widdison stable and finished near the tail of the field after starting as a $41-chance.
Widdision already has his name on the Wodonga Cup honour roll after Willi Willi scored an upset in the feature and won at the huge odds of 33/1 in 2019.
Racing Wodonga received 28 entries for its premier race with the final field to be declared on Wednesday.
Meanwhile club general manager, Steve Wright, is hoping the club can attract a crowd of more than 7000 with demand for race day marquees and packages strong.
"Sales for race day packages are strong and we have already surpassed what we sold last year," Wright said.
"It looks like the weather is going to do the right thing with a forecast of 26 degrees which will be perfect.
"We are hoping for a crowd somewhere between 7000 and 8000 people.
"While pre-sales have been encouraging we realise a lot of people don't make up their minds whether they will attend or not until the last minute and we expect a lot of people to rock up on the day.
"With the public holiday in Wodonga and being at the end of November we get a lot of businesses who decide to book marquees for their staff Christmas parties.
"The crowd was between 5500 and 6000 last year but we are expecting that to grow on Friday."
