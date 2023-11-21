The Border Mail
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
HotHouse Theatre to undergo revamp in 2024 amid season focused on 'home'

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
November 21 2023 - 7:00pm
HotHouse Theatre artistic director and chief executive Karla Conway says the refresh and revamp are timely. Picture by James Wiltshire
HotHouse Theatre artistic director and chief executive Karla Conway says the refresh and revamp are timely. Picture by James Wiltshire

THE Border's home of theatre, HotHouse, will gain new performance spaces and better facilities for artists and patrons under a revamp next year.

