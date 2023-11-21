THE Border's home of theatre, HotHouse, will gain new performance spaces and better facilities for artists and patrons under a revamp next year.
With support from Wodonga Council, the Butter Factory Theatre will get better back-of-house amenities and a larger foyer while the studio space will become a more versatile and intimate venue for myriad events.
The studio works will happen in April and May with the other projects done later in the year.
HotHouse Theatre artistic director and chief executive Karla Conway said the refresh and revamp were timely.
"It will really transform the experience for the artists travelling to our region," she said.
"The studio will have new staging and seating for 60 to 80 people; it will be operational by the middle of the year."
These changes come as HotHouse Theatre on Tuesday night unveiled its condensed 2024 season with a focus on the theme of "home".
The 2024 season opens with the world premiere of The Plan (and Other Plans) by Border writers Grace Rouvray and Bridie Connell.
Two sisters who spent their lives trying to escape their small town are drawn back when their father becomes ill.
The hilarious comedy duo and co-writers Grace Rouvray and Bridie Connell will be joined onstage by comedy legend, Damian Callinan.
Conway said the play examined the relationship people have with their home town.
"We grow up yearning to leave home, then spend our older years finding our way back," Conway said.
"This season we are exploring the messy, chaotic, nourishing, challenging and spiritual connections we have to the physical and psychological spaces we call home."
In June, Symphonie of the Bicycle by Hew Parham will take the stage, examining personal passions and obsessions.
Set against the 1948 Tour de France and in contemporary Australia, it follows two cyclists across time as they confront life's challenges from their spiritual home - their bikes.
The play will travel to the Border from its season at the State Theatre Company of South Australia.
Conway said this work would resonate with a broad audience.
"It will speak to people who are into cycling but it will also resonate with people who have a dream, no matter what age," she said.
The season will end with swim, a world premiere production by multi award-winning Mununjali poet and writer Ellen van Neerven.
Conway said swim was an astonishing poetic and visual feast produced by Griffin Theatre, which explored First Nations' spiritual connection to water and identity.
"It's a stunning reflection of being home in your culture, identity and skin," Conway said.
"It also looks at the depth of wisdom of the Aunty in First Nations' culture."
Despite intermittent closures for renovations next year, Conway said the audience experience would not be compromised.
"Like all great renovations, it's an opportunity to reflect on and consider what it is that makes us feel at home in our environment, in our soul and in our skin," she said.
"Our house is your house - and as we recreate our home this year, we look forward to welcoming you for a great night out."
HotHouse will also offer a range of Friday night live events next year.
Among them will be jazz, cocktails and comedy in the Galah Bar Presents series and ArtNites, a new partnership with Creators Art Space, offering wine and art making to small groups.
To book shows and events visit hothousetheatre.com.au.
