It was the Hawks' year, but who made our top 20 TDNA players for 2023?

There's certainly no shortage of talent in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association. While it's not easy to narrow it down to just 20 impressive players, a talented Hawk was the clear standout to claim number one spot in this season's top 20. Hawks and Roos feature heavily in the rankings after strong campaigns, while several stars were unlucky not to make the cut. The Border Mail's GEORGIA SMITH has established the list based on who had the ability to influence the game this season, while also taking into consideration availability and A-grade court time.
1: ALISSA DONALDSON
(Kiewa-Sandy Creek)
The talented Hawks' defender was the clear standout this season. In her return to the Tallangatta and District competition after a year off, Donaldson became a league and club best and fairest winner, interleague representative, and goal keeper in the team of the year. The Ovens and Murray export rose as a premiership player in her first ever grand final appearance, where she put forward a courageous display to overcome a rolled ankle in the decider. Her ability to force turnovers and shift momentum in her team's favour was second to none.
2: JESS GARLAND
(Yackandandah)
Composed and always calm under pressure, goal shooter Garland rarely missed an opportunity. The former Albury Tiger finished the season with an incredible 90 per cent shooting accuracy, converting just over 600 scoring opportunities for the Roos. Her teammates knew they were always in safe hands, with her reliability and on court leadership shining through.
3: JESS BARTON
(Kiewa-Sandy Creek)
Once a defender, this star Hawk proved she belongs in goals. Barton shot an outstanding 1111 after making the switch to replace Haylee Penny as the club's goal shooter this season, landing 104 goals in round six alone. With an average conversion accuracy rate of 76 per cent, Barton stood tall and took every challenge in her stride, rising to the occasion for the premiers.
4: JUSTINE WILLIS
(Yackandandah)
While she stepped back from coaching duties this season, the Roos' captain continued to lead by example. The club best and fairest winner captained the TDNA interleague side to victory, as well as being selected as wing defence in the team of the year. The former Albury Tiger was an asset in the midcourt for this season's runners-up, with her determination and ability to create turnovers contributing to the Roos' first grand final appearance since 2007.
5: TAMMY KENNEDY
(Chiltern)
The Swans' best and fairest winner was a force to be reckoned with. The skilled defender polled the second highest amount of votes in the league count and was named goal defence in the team of the year for her efforts. She played a major role in the TDNA's interleague clash against Hume and helped the Swans to the semi finals.
6: JENNIFER VINE
(Thurgoona)
In her return to the Tallangatta League from Ovens and Murray outfit Corowa-Rutherglen, Vine made a seamless transition back into the Bulldogs' defensive end. The three-time Thurgoona premiership player received interleague and team of the year honours, with her determination and competitive edge an asset for the top three side.
7: REBECCA EVANS
(Kiewa-Sandy Creek)
The Hawks' defender never gives up. Evans worked tirelessly to help Kiewa-Sandy Creek to its third consecutive premiership, matching up against some of the league's toughest opponents. She was also an asset for the interleague squad against Hume's netball stars. She may be one of the only players in the region to have won TDNA, Hume and Ovens and Murray premierships throughout her successful netball career.
8: BECK O'CONNELL
(Yackandandah)
Finishing her season with a best on court performance in the grand final, the experienced midcourter led by example for the Roos. The previous TDNA, Hume and O and M best and fairest winner was among the league's team of the year and was a strong representative for the interleague side. O'Connell has since departed the Roos to make her Ovens and Murray coaching comeback at the helm of premiers Lavington
9: GEORGIE ATTREE
(Kiewa-Sandy Creek)
Despite having a quieter season in terms of goals shot in her new partnership with Barton, goal attack Attree was constantly putting in the work to get the Hawks into a position to score. The skilled goal attack has the ability to switch on defensive pressure when it's needed and was a competitive representative in the interleague line-up.
10: CLAUDIA MCKIMMIE
(Yackandandah)
In her first season as a Roo, McKimmie certainly left an impression. Her versatility shined through to see her take to the court in various positions, earning her runner-up status in the club's best and fairest count. The Upper Murray League export rose to the occasion during finals time and was a standout in the Roos' grand final clash against the Hawks.
11: KEIRAN DE KOEYER
(Kiewa-Sandy Creek)
Selected as wing attack in the team of the year, de Koeyer continued to make a name for herself as a premiership Hawk. Finishing equal second in the club's best and fairest count alongside fellow midcourter Kate Worsteling, de Koeyer provided energy in the centre and was a calming presence for the Hawks.
13: DANIELLE BEER
(Dederang Mt Beauty)
Beer was the standout performer for the Bombers this season and was acknowledged for her efforts with a club best and fairest award. The skilled goal keeper also polled highly in the league's vote count and possessed the ability to match-up well against the competition's most impressive goal shooters.
12: EMMA MASLEN
(Yackandandah)
The former Roos' coach possesses plenty of leadership qualities. The centre and wing attack was unlucky to have missed a few games through injury, but was a reliable performer in the midcourt in finals for the Roos. With a never say die attitude, Maslen didn't shy away from a challenge and was consistently strong.
14: ELIZA QUINLIVAN
(Thurgoona)
A consistent performer in the midcourt, the star Bulldog claimed her second consecutive club best and fairest trophy this season for her efforts. In what was her third year at the club, Quinlivan was reliable in centre and wing attack, in what was a strong midcourt rotation with Ashlea Jacobs and Kristen Andrews. She will be back in Bulldogs colours next season.
15: NELLY TAYLOR
(Kiewa-Sandy Creek)
The quiet achiever who made the step up from the Hawks' B-grade side to join the A-grade ranks this season. The skilled wing defence, who had previously won seven premierships in a Central West NSW competition, made it eight A-grade career flags after helping the Hawks to victory. Taylor really made a name for herself in the A-grade competition.
16: MARDI NICHOLSON
(Thurgoona)
Nicholson continued to be among the most highly regarded goalers in the competition. While she was absent for several games this season, she made a big impact on court when she was available. Named at goal attack in the team of the year, Nicholson shot 461 goals for the season at close to 84 per cent average accuracy.
17: BRYLEE THOMSON
(Thurgoona)
A standout in wing defence this season, Thomson made an impact with her defensive pressure in the midcourt. While she wasn't named in the team of the year or interleague squad, Thomson impressed opposition coaches as she helped the Bulldogs to a third place finish.
18: CHLOE BUTTERS
(Barnawartha)
The former Tigers' coach continued to be a young leader on and off the court. Her versatility is one of her greatest strengths, with the ability to play just about anywhere seeing her rise to the challenge in numerous positions this season. Butters continuously gave her all and was rewarded with team of the year recognition.
19: ISABEL PATON
(Mitta United)
Paton held strong in the defensive end for the Blues, in what was a fourth place finish for the A-grade side this season. While she didn't appear in the team of the year, she was acknowledged at a club level with a best and fairest award. Having come up through the clubs juniors, Paton will lead the Blues' under-15s next season.
20: ZOE RAE
(Chiltern)
The Swans' goal shooter had a consistent season under the ring, which saw her convert 656 scoring opportunities for her side. Averaging just over 72 per cent shooting accuracy, Rae remained calm and composed under pressure during the big moments for the semi finalists.
