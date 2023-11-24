The Border Mail
It was the Hawks' year, but who made our top 20 TDNA players for 2023?

Georgia Smith
Georgia Smith
November 25 2023 - 4:00am
Hawks and Roos dominate, but who was number one this season?

There's certainly no shortage of talent in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association. While it's not easy to narrow it down to just 20 impressive players, a talented Hawk was the clear standout to claim number one spot in this season's top 20. Hawks and Roos feature heavily in the rankings after strong campaigns, while several stars were unlucky not to make the cut. The Border Mail's GEORGIA SMITH has established the list based on who had the ability to influence the game this season, while also taking into consideration availability and A-grade court time.

Sports Journalist

