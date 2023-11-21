A PLAN to explore the creation of a swimming area along Wodonga Creek at the southern end of Gateway Island has won support from a councillor.
The proposal is contained in a draft master plan for the Diamond Park precinct, which is now out for public comment, along with blueprints for Gateway Lakes and Martin Park.
It is suggested that a "water activation area" be considered for a section of the creek south of the miniature railway between the Lincoln Causeway and the old railway crossing.
Councillor Danny Lowe told this week's council meeting that the city had turned its back on the Murray River for too long and the Diamond Park plan offered an opportunity for more aquatic interaction.
"Whilst we're looking at Diamond Park and looking at a place where there is river access, what can we do down there, can we turn it into a little swim zone?" Cr Lowe pondered.
"I don't know but this is something we should be talking about, we should be looking at.
"Is there a way we can put something down there for our younger generation to be able to safely swim in the river?"
Cr Lowe noted there were two tidal gates along that stretch of creek which could help form an area for swimming.
Investigating the possibility of "water activation" is among 14 proposals for Diamond Park that are listed for consideration over the next one to three years.
Others include undertaking interim bank stabilisation works along the creek to mitigate further erosion at a cost of $50,000, constructing car parking near the radio-controlled car club ($240,000) and building new paths to link in with the high country rail trail, Gateway Island loop and Belvoir Park ($350,000).
A longer term plan is to develop designs for an upgrade to the Albury Wodonga Motorcycle Club headquarters at a cost of $600,000.
The master plan for Gateway Lakes has 16 short term projects up for consideration.
They include investigating placing power lines underground through the events area ($400,000), erecting new entry signs ($40,000) and looking at an area for holding safe beginner water sports.
The possibility of a pedestrian bridge across the Murray River to Albury has been listed for further investigation with a timeframe of more than eight years put on it.
Proposals put up for Martin Park include a new netball court as part of a car park redesign, expanding the cricket nets, improving lighting and fencing and erecting a porte cochere for access to the club rooms at John Flower Oval.
Organisations involved with all three areas have already been briefed on the plans, with the wider community now having the next three weeks to comment.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.