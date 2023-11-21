United in shades of pink, about 180 women and men joined the sold-out Pink Pedal Party on the weekend.
Hosted by Cofield Wines, the event raised over $23,000 for the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
Cofields marketing and brand manager Bron Tyrell said the event had been going since 2012.
"It's predominantly women," she said.
"A couple of brave men came too."
"That was nice because his wife, Karen, passed away from cancer and is the reason behind the start of the Pedal Party," she said.
"She died in 2017, and originally, when we started, we donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation, which is all pink, but we wanted to keep the funds local, so we went with the cancer centre and kept the pink theme."
Mrs Tyrell said another element of the day was attendees having the option to ride their decorated bikes from the Rutherglen Information Centre to the winery.
Around 110 people rocked up on their bikes.
Mrs Tyrell said the event was always fun with raffles, wine and auctions putting towards the tally.
"It's not just a luncheon; it's about people being able to come together and have the opportunity to win some prizes, too," she said.
"We have a lot of generous businesses who donate - it's not just money."
She said it was great for the economy, too, given the number of people who travelled for the weekend and utilised accommodation venues.
"We've had such good feedback," she said.
"Everyone's been so positive, and everyone knows it's for a good cause; the great weather helps, the food helps, and we love the event."
She said it was amazing to raise so much money, mainly because of how much planning went into the event each year to make it a "fun and enjoyable day for everyone."
She said Cofields was already beginning to start planning for next year's event.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.