Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Billson's Brewery 'chemical spill' sends two workers to hospital

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 2:19pm
Billson's Brewery 'chemical spill' sends two workers to hospital. Picture by Layton Holley
Two people have been taken to hospital following a "hazmat incident" at Beechworth's Billson's Brewery.

