Two people have been taken to hospital following a "hazmat incident" at Beechworth's Billson's Brewery.
A CFA spokesperson said one Beechworth CFA unit responded to an incident on Last Street in Beechworth about 9.32am on on Tuesday, November 21.
"Crews discovered a slight chemical spill; however, the site manager handled the scene," the spokesperson said.
Ambulance Victoria said two people were taken to Albury hospital as a result of the incident.
"A woman in her 30s was taken to Albury Wodonga Health with upper body injuries," a spokesperson said.
"A man in his 40s was taken to Albury Wodonga Health in a stable condition with upper body injuries."
Billson's Brewery director Nathan Cowan confirmed that "two team members were assessed and cared for onsite before being taken by ambulance to hospital for further assessment".
"We have spoken with the individuals involved and are working with the relevant authorities," he said.
"We ask for your patience whilst we seek further information."
WorkSafe Victoria said they have been "notified of the incident and inspectors are responding".
