The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rate pegs for councils published by IPART after method change

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke looks ahead to what remains a tough financial path for local government areas.
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke looks ahead to what remains a tough financial path for local government areas.

FEDERATION Council mayor Pat Bourke believes Riverina municipalities will still struggle to cover costs, despite being given approval to lift their rates to a higher level in 2024-25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.