Five Ovens and Murray clubs have been successful with applications for increased player points limits next season as they strive to close the gap on league powerhouses Albury, Wangaratta and Yarrawonga.
Since 2006, the three league heavyweights have combined to win 15 of the past 16 grand finals with Lavington in 2019 the only other club to win a flag during that time.
Albury has the most flags with seven, followed by Yarrawonga with four and Wangaratta three after being stripped of its premiership last year for a salary cap breach.
The player points system was first introduced for the 2016 season.
Myrtleford (46) who finished with the wooden spoon this season has been allocated an extra six points.
The Saints' sole win of the season was against Wangaratta Rovers after they scraped home by a point at McNamara Reserve in round four.
North Albury and Wodonga Raiders have also been granted an additional six points above the league's standard of 40.
Raiders won two matches for the season which both came against the Saints.
The Hoppers who collected the wooden spoon last year, improved significantly this season under coach Tim Broomhead to win seven matches and finish sixth.
Wodonga will have an extra two points next year after making finals this season for the first time since 2009.
Crucially, Wangaratta will have 40 points next year after having its points reduced to 36 this season as one of three major sanctions placed on the club for its salary cap breach.
The salary cap for the O&M has also been increased slightly from $125,000 to $130,000.
The AFLNEB governs both the Player Points System (PPS) and Allowable Player Payment (APP) for the O&M, TDFL, Ovens and King and Upper Murray.
Clubs which applied for additional points were assessed in accordance with the AFL Victoria PPS and AFLNEB by Laws.
"Each application was considered against an established criteria to determine each clubs' circumstances, with recent lack of success and population bases taken into consideration," AFLNEB said in a statement.
"Following consideration of club and league feedback, as well as a calibration process across the state via the CCSP State Advisory panel, the AFLNEB Commission adopted the above APP Caps across the North East Border region leagues.
"AFLNEB acknowledges and appreciates each league and clubs ongoing commitment towards the CCSP.
"As per 2023, the region will continue to provide support and education to clubs in 2024, to ensure that clubs are aware of their responsibilities when it comes to both the PPS and APP programs."
A total of 14 clubs across the four leagues were allocated additional points for next year.
Wodonga Saints (46), Wahgunyah (46), Mitta United (44) and Rutherglen (44) have extra points in the TDFL with the salary cap also increased from $65,000 to $72,500 for all clubs.
All O&K clubs have 42 points with the exception of Goorambat, King Valley, Moyhu and Whorouly who have an extra two points.
The O&K salary cap is $55,000.
Corryong will have 46 points next year in the Upper Murray league with the salary cap for the competition $37,500.
