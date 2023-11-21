Almost a decade after his senior debut, Shaun Mannagh is finally an AFL-listed player.
In a stunning and inspirational display of persistence, the 26-year-old became one of the oldest draftees in recent years when Geelong selected him at No. 36.
Mannagh went into the Draft as the hottest mature age player after a sublime season with Werribee in the VFL.
He capped the season and, more than likely, his selection with a 28-disposal, six-goal game to win the Norm Goss Medal in the Tigers' grand final loss to Gold Coast.
Mannagh debuted for North Albury at senior level in 2014, before claiming a premiership with Lavington in 2019.
Also a gun midfielder, he had had limited opportunities with Richmond at VFL level that season, electing to join the league's other Tigers.
He blossomed at Werribee, making the Team of the Year as a clever half-forward, averaging 25 touches per game and kicking 40 goals in his 21 games to finish fifth in the J.J. Liston Trophy.
The AFL is littered with players who have been overlooked for a series of drafts.
Tim Kelly was 23 when he was recruited to Geelong in the 2017 Draft and two years later he was an All-Australian, while the mature age 'poster boy' Tom Stewart was also 23 when drafted to the Cats at No. 40 in 2016 and he's now a premiership defender and five-time All-Australian.
Mannagh can take heart from the fact both players debuted in round one of the following season.
Orren Stephenson (Geelong, 2011) remains the oldest first-time draftee at 29.
The O and M community will be delighted for the energetic Mannagh, who dazzled fans during his formative years, with his selection proving enormously popular on social media.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.