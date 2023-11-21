Wurtz defeated Spencer by two sets in Tuesday's ladies tennis competition.
Dianne Wurtz starred for her team in the section one clash, claiming all three sets, while Jennie Kotzur, Abby Paton and Trish Scammell provided strong support in the win, four sets to two, 37 games to 23.
Elsewhere in section one, Sands edged out Landy.
Danielle Sands, Trish Moore, Dee Gordon and Melissa Crothers secured the tight win, three sets apiece and 33 games to 28.
And Bulle toppled Bourke in another close clash.
Despite Wendy Bourke, Chris Essex, Jan van der Vliet and Brenda Roberts posting three tie-breaker wins six games to five, Sally Bulle, Joanne Lewis, Maxine Quinlivan and Lynne Aylmore were triumphant.
The teams shared three sets apiece, but Bulle snared 37 games to 28.
In section two, Caroline Staughton's team of Marie Seidel, Gillian Dwerryhouse and Enid Antone narrowly won against Semmler, three sets apiece and 31 games to 30.
The teams shared a tie-breaker win, 6-5, but Seidel and Dwerryhouse's last-set win proved the difference.
Brenda Huckstepp, Angela Quirk, Pat Johnson and Victoria Tonkin proved too strong for Howard, winning five sets to one, 34 games to 25.
Huckstepp and Johnson both played strongly, claiming all three sets.
Meanwhile, Albury Tennis Association will host its North East Veterans Group round robin tournament on Sunday, December 3.
The event is for those 30 and over, as at December 31, 2023, with entries closing on December 2.
There's a morning tea from 10am, with the tennis from 10.30, along with lunch and afternoon tea as well.
Entry is $30, which includes a lucky door ticket.
Sandra can be contacted on 0439 716 688 or email, rouvrayw@bigpond.net.au
