The Border Mailsport
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wodonga Bushrangers proved too strong for Albury Warriors in tennis

By Trish Moore
November 21 2023 - 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dee Gordon played in her team's win in the Tuesday ladies competition. Picture by James Wiltshire
Dee Gordon played in her team's win in the Tuesday ladies competition. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga Bushrangers toppled Albury Warriors in Albury Tennis Association's section one men's pennant on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help