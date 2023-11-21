Wodonga Bushrangers toppled Albury Warriors in Albury Tennis Association's section one men's pennant on Saturday.
Bushrangers' Andrew Healy was outstanding, posting two eight game to love scores, one in singles and one in doubles, while Brendan Pooley and Andrew Lyle also featured as the teams shared four sets, but the Bushies won 48 games to 39.
Wodonga Bulldogs' Travis Leenaerts, Richard Girvan and Rob Dumsday were too strong for Forrest Hill Misfits, winning seven sets to one, 62 games to 39.
The Bushrangers lead section one from the Warriors.
Meanwhile, there's a new element to the competition for section one in prizemoney for the winners, so teams are vying for the bonus, as well as the flag.
In section two men, Forrest Hill Galahs' Sean Pillay, Ken and Graeme Wurtz and Bruce Phillips were dominant over Thurgoona Sharks, claiming all six sets, along with 48 games to 12.
In the other matches, St Patrick's Tom Harrington, John Funston, Phil Shanahan and Lara Meagher and Albury Heart's Zac Smith, Brendan Hoffman, Brett Kohlhagen and Aurelia Altringer both claimed victory, five sets to one, against Wodonga Raiders and Albury Gold respectively.
In section 3A, Forrest Hill Tigers defeated Thurgoona Jade, six sets to nil and 48 games to 19 games.
In the local derby, Forrest Hill Blues' Michael Pope, Philip Keene, Taylor Brown and Steve Mooney overcame Forrest Hill Rosellas.
Albury Grey's Gary Hughes, Peter McMahon, Robert Gilchrist and Ian Bull teamed strongly to defeat Glenly, five sets to one and 43 games to 22.
In section 3B, Thurgoona Wolves' James Matheson, Cooper Leiscke, Ram Kugathasan and Will Sacket and Wodonga Bears' Harry Hodgkin and Travis Hay were in top form, overcoming their opponents Thurgoona Bears and Albury Tigers respectively, six sets to nil.
The closest match for the round was between St Patrick's Syun Hedge, Jake Meagher, Charlie Barber and Smyan Hedge, who were level on games against Wodonga Knights.
But St Pat's claimed the extra sets, four to two.
