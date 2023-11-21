Wagga trainer Gary Colvin is set to target the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup, (1590m) for a second successive year with his stable star Another One.
Another One arguably produced the run of the race in last year's cup when running third behind the Team McEvoy-trained Night Passage.
The six-year-old gelding was trapped four-wide for the majority of the race after drawing barrier 12 but still had the audacity to hit the lead in the home straight only to be collared late.
Another One carried 55kg in the $100,000 feature last year but rises sharply in the weights and has been allocated 59kg.
Despite the rise in the weight, Colvin confirmed Another One will be among the final acceptors when the final field is announced on Wednesday.
Another One contested the Snake Gully Cup last year in the lead-up to the Wodonga Cup which was held a fortnight before where he finished third with Nick Heywood aboard.
The gelding was also nominated for the Gundagai feature last Friday but was a non-starter after being allocated a whopping 65kg.
"I'm pretty happy with that," Colvin told The Daily Advertiser after learning Another One was allocated 59kg in the Wodonga Cup.
"Now we've just got to hope we get a half decent draw. We got a bad one last time."
Danny Beasley has been booked to ride Another One and will be targeting his second win in Wodonga's premier race.
Beasley is a previous winner aboard the Peter Maher-trained Atlantic Comet in 1995.
The Wagga-based hoop has been aboard Another One in his last five starts including the gelding's win in the $150,000 Listed National Sprint, (1400m) at Canberra in March.
Another One also ran fourth in this year's Wagga Gold Cup.
He resumed from an 18-week spell in the Goulburn Cup earlier this month and finished third and will strip fitter in the Wodonga Cup on Friday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.