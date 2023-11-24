Tranquil lakeside lifestyle awaits

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
For those looking to slow down and enjoy a quieter life, this homey property in Bellbridge awaits, just a two-minute walk from the waters edge of Lake Hume and a two minute drive to the boat ramp.
The property is as neat as a pin and offers an electric kitchen, an open plan dining and family room, three bedrooms, ensuite and walk-in-robe to the master and two living zones with one which could easily be transformed into the ideal parents retreat or formal lounge.
This home provides year round comfort with ducted cooling, split system heating and cooling, plus a cosy wood heater in the family room.
The low maintenance yard sits on a 731m block with rear access available for the boat, and is an easy 20 minute drive from both Albury and Wodonga.
