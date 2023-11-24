The Border Mail
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Property

Tranquil lakeside lifestyle awaits

November 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.