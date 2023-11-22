WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police call on public to help track down wanted people

Murray River Police District has turned to the community for help in locating five men wanted for arrest.
Police have released names and images of the alleged offenders to the public in a bid to draw out information of their whereabouts.
Rick Collins, 31, is wanted on outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the greater Albury and Wodonga areas.
Bailey Peterson, 35, is wanted on outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the greater Moama area.
Zayden Cemino, 27, is wanted on an outstanding warrant. He is known to frequent the greater Moama area.
Nicholas Cumming, 32, is wanted on outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the greater Moama area.
Cameron Coulston, 23, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent the greater Albury and Wodonga areas.
Anyone with information on any of these people can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information can be provided anonymously.
