Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, November 25-26

DRIVE UP
The Craft and Hobby Show's feature artist Margaret Tan will share her exhibition Beads of Borneo, a collection of jewellery handmade using beads from throughout the island, which is shared by the Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak, Indonesian Kalimantan and the tiny nation of Brunei. Participants in the expo will be Albury Wodonga Doll and Hobby Group, The Vintage Car Club, Yackandandah Vintage Engine Group, Creature Crafts, Resin Art by Leanne Cator, That Little Place and other stalls. Entry: $5 adult and children under 12 free.
TURN UP
End of Year Celebration, The Cube Wodonga, Sunday, November 26, 2pm
Celebrate the end of the year with a showcase of Murray Conservatorium talent. Teachers and students will perform in various ensembles and groups. It will be a fun afternoon of eclectic music. This family-friendly show will be 90 minutes with an interval. Tickets are available at The Cube Wodonga box office or online at thecubewodonga.com.au.
STOCK UP
Bonegilla Market, Bonegilla Hall, Saturday, November 25, 10am to 2pm
You can make light work of the Christmas shopping. Bonegilla Market is back! There will be plenty of stalls, inside and outside. Think plants, craft, candles, jewellery, homewares and so much more!
SHOW UP
Enjoy the sweet sound of music in the gardens at Jindera Pioneer Museum. The season launch of Music at the Museum will feature Dean Haitani. It's an outdoor event with bar and theatre food. Entry: adults $22 and children $8.50. Tickets available now on Trybooking.
LISTEN UP
Bad Knees, Star Hotel Yackandandah, Sunday, November 26, 3pm to 5pm
Wrap up the weekend right! The Bad Knees are back at Star Hotel Yackandandah. Led by Sean Curtis (The Pigs, Torpedoes and Mic Conway) and starring Chris Mangan on bass and Del Preston on drums, the Bad Knees play surf, twangy rock n' roll, rockabilly and crunchy country.
ROLL UP
Best Love In The Universe EP launch, Old Stone Hall, Beechworth, Saturday, November 25, 7pm
Maggie Rigby, from the iconic Melbourne folk band The Maes, will launch her new solo project and debut EP Best Love In The Universe at Beechworth, as part of her headline Australian tour. In this intimate evening of live music, Rigby will charm the audience with her spine-tingling vocals and intricate songwriting, playing on guitar, banjo, marimba and percussion. Best Love In The Universe came out of the pandemic after years of northern and southern hemisphere summers touring the world's best roots music festivals.
CRAFT UP
Milawa Craft Market, Milawa Hall and Park, Saturday, November 25, 9am to noon
Make a start on your Christmas shopping list or wrap it up in one hit! Milawa Craft Market offers a variety of handmade art and craft. It's a good opportunity to support local makers and creators.
STITCH UP
A Common Thread, Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery, Sunday, November 26, 10.30am to 12.30am
Do you knit, stitch, crochet, scrapbook, quilt, journal ... or something else entirely? This monthly group for creatives of all abilities welcomes you to Hyphen. Meet some new crafty friends while enjoying a cuppa and a chat. Bring along your work in progress or show off your completed projects.
DANCE UP
Filipino Australian Community of Albury Wodonga Paskong Pilipino 2023, Saturday, November 25, The Commercial Club Albury, 4.30pm for 5.50pm start
Paskong Pilipino presents its dinner dance at The Commercial Club. Theme: Mama Mia/'70s attire. Best traditional attire/dress for man, women, boy and girl. Lots of hampers, giveaways, dance performances and competitions. Registration from 4.30pm for a 5.50pm start. Cost: $30 (13 years-plus), $20 (6-12 years) and free for under-6. Finger foods served at the tables. For more details phone Sadz 0418 456 054, Sam 0432 315 583 or Cely 0432 375 790.
COOK UP
Community Wood Fired Ovens, Hovell Tree Park, South Albury, Sunday, November 26, 3pm to 8pm
Anything you can cook in a regular oven can be cooked in the wood fired oven. Bring your ingredients, invite your friends and meet at Hovell Tree Park, near Albury Swim Centre. The ovens are fired up every second Sunday for free community use. An expert oven co-ordinator is on hand to help.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.