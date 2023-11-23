Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, November 25-26

Maggie Rigby, from the iconic Melbourne folk band The Maes, will launch her new solo project and debut EP Best Love In The Universe at Beechworth, as part of her headline Australian tour. In this intimate evening of live music, Rigby will charm the audience with her spine-tingling vocals and intricate songwriting, playing on guitar, banjo, marimba and percussion. Best Love In The Universe came out of the pandemic after years of northern and southern hemisphere summers touring the world's best roots music festivals.