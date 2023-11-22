Wait for lights, roadworks, have some motorists in this suburb seeing red

Baranduda motorists have expressed frustration at the "chaos" roadworks in the area have caused.
Ongoing works that mean traffic lights being installed at a major Baranduda intersection won't operate until next year have residents upset, with one describing it as a "s--t show".
Temporary stop signs and a reduced speed limit have been placed at the intersection of John Schubert Drive and Glenwood Boulevard.
But residents are deeply concerned that many motorists have been ignoring these roadworks traffic rules, with detours adding to the drama.
One resident said installing the lights was a "lazy solution to bad driving", while another said it was a "s--t show day in and day out".
Many said they would have preferred a roundabout.
A Wodonga Council spokesperson said the works were almost complete.
"We are now waiting for a live supply to the site," the spokesperson said.
"Until this occurs, traffic signals will not be live and traffic management will be in place to ensure the safety of those using the intersection."
Resident James Armstrong said the detour into Pro Hart Drive was concerning with the amount of traffic coming in and out.
"The speed, corner cutting, heavy vehicles and impatience is ridiculous," Mr Armstrong said.
"The opening of the intersection can't come soon enough."
Krystina McFerran said she avoided the intersection altogether.
"People drive straight through and ignore the stop sign," she said.
"You have to be hyper-vigilant and look all ways to ensure you don't get T-boned.
"I go early before the morning traffic is too bad, or use the Yackandandah-Wodonga road instead to feel safer."
Fellow resident Leigh Smith agreed with the concerns over speeding and ignorance of stop signs at the intersection.
"People don't seem to realise the road rules are still the same," he said.
"They don't change, but there should have been stop signs there a long time ago.
"People are impatient during peak hours.
"A roundabout would have been more than adequate, but that wouldn't provide a safe environment for children crossing the road.
"I hope the lights flash amber from 10pm-6am when there is no traffic."
Resident Jessica Butler said driving through the intersection was an accident waiting to happen.
"The amount of times someone has nearly hit me due to them not stopping at the stop sign is ridiculous," she said.
Resident Jenny Keogh said it was a little worrisome, but in favour of the lights, especially because she has been T-boned at the intersection and ended up with a fractured pelvis from someone speeding through the giveaway sign.
"I don't think it will completely stop people from driving recklessly and speeding to get through a yellow light. but hopefully it helps," she said.
Some residents are looking forward to the intersection being open, noting it would be great for school students given the two schools on either side.
Meanwhile resident Tracy Chadwick said it was "definitely positive".
"The kids will be able to cross safely to school and it will stop drivers from going straight through the intersection," she said.
"It will also help with the amount of traffic coming out of the new estate as there are a lot of new houses going up in there."
Resident Tomislav Novak said he looked forward to seeing the infrastructure growth and progress in Baranduda.
"The intersection prior was horrible and there was a lot of incidents," he said.
"I can understand a roundabout being a viable solution also, however, with a heavy, and potentially increasing, pedestrian presence around this intersection, the traffic lights will be a positive addition.
Hilton Barbour said he couldn't agree more, noting how big the suburb was getting every day.
"I know I wouldn't want my kids crossing a busy road like that without lights," he said.
"Sometimes you've got to think of the safety of people walking and just not what's convenient for people driving.
"A roundabout would have done nothing to keep kids safe from getting to and from school."
"I think it's great."
Resident Kate Richardson said while she understood the need for lights, she missed the rural feel of Baranduda back when it was a quiet hamlet.
"We moved here for that feeling and unfortunately it's growing so fast with infrastructure that's taking away from why it was such a great place to live," she said.
