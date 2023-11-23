Open wide: New Border dental clinic to reduce waiting list pain

After years of keeping patients on waiting lists for weeks, two Albury dentists have unveiled their expanded Mate Street Dental Clinic.
Now, instead of four consulting rooms, the pair's new complex has nine, with two more staff members and applications from specialist dentists flowing in.
The $1.5 million build of the clinic, next door to their old practice, will be officially opened on Friday, November 24.
Owners and practitioners Jahnavi and Jay Shah said they had been operating a "soft launch" of the new clinic for two months.
"At the old clinic we were always booked out, we couldn't help people on the day when they needed an appointment," Jahnavi Shah said.
"All four dentists were booked out for four or five weeks, so it was not ideal. When you have a toothache, you want to see a dentist there and then.
"So we wanted to employ more dentists, but we just didn't have more room, we couldn't extend where we were.
"So it just was a better idea to make it purpose built and make it so that the workflow is better with this new building."
The couple now has the space to invite specialists from Melbourne and Sydney to move to the Border permanently.
"We've had quite a few applications so far from dental graduates - attracting established specialists is more challenging," Jahnavi Shah said.
"We always had this trouble of getting people to come to work here, but this year, I don't know whether a lot of students and a lot of graduating dentists have heard about our clinic, but we've had a lot of applications.
"Finding specialists, especially those who are established in the cities, who are willing to come here (to Albury) is a challenge."
At the new premises, the couple employs five dentists, with a sixth on the way.
Jay Shah said a drawcard of the new site was a specialised "treatment under sedation" room where patients could receive treatment while they slept.
"There are a lot of adults, more so than children, who have had a really bad experience at the dentist in the past and are genuinely fearful of coming to the dentist," he said.
"This way we have a qualified sedationist who is with you the whole time - but while you are asleep, you can still receive voice commands, to open your mouth wider, for example.
"But at the end, you will remember nothing about it - a bit like being hypnotised."
The sedation option costs $950 extra for the first hour and $850 an hour thereafter.
Despite the cost, the pair said the "dentistry while you sleep" concept, which they couldn't perform at the old clinic, had been in demand.
The new site has 29 car parks, including two disabled spots.
The clinic has been operating for two months without a car park but that will be ready at the official opening on November 24.
The couple said Albury mayor Kylie King will cut the ribbon alongside deputy mayor Steve Bowen, and the function will be attended by Albury-Wodonga business people and dental clinicians from around the region.
