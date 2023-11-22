The Border Mail
'We put some armour on and send them back out into the world': Taryn Brumfitt

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated November 22 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:09pm
Colour your world with confidence and creativity ... Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt with students Zayli McKenzie, 14, and Jaiah Disher, 12 at Wodonga on Wednesday. Picture by James Wiltshire
If there's one thing you can do for your children, it's to never say anything negative about your body or anybody else's body ever again, the 2023 Australian of the Year told a gathering of young leaders at Wodonga on Wednesday.

