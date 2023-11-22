'We put some armour on and send them back out into the world': Taryn Brumfitt

If there's one thing you can do for your children, it's to never say anything negative about your body or anybody else's body ever again, the 2023 Australian of the Year told a gathering of young leaders at Wodonga on Wednesday.
Body positivity campaigner Taryn Brumfitt flew to the Border to lead her free ACTIVATE event to inspire the region's school students to move, nourish, appreciate and be kind to their bodies.
More than 70 young people from 20 schools from across the region - including Albury, Wodonga, Bright, Beechworth, Walla and Myrtleford - and key stakeholders joined the full-day event at Wodonga's La Trobe University campus.
The mainly high school students, who met with the bubbly and down-to-earth Brumfitt, participated in a series of workshops about body image, self-compassion and leadership and watched a screening of her new Embrace Kids documentary.
And in a first for the ACTIVATE series, the students worked with local artist Kirrily Anderson to create a special mural on the wall of Wodonga TAFE - a lasting reminder of the Embrace message.
She is on a mission to help one million young people learn how to embrace their bodies at a time when 77 per cent of young Australians report being in body image distress.
"Our mission is to help protect them - to put some armour on and send them back out into the world," Brumfitt told the Border Mail.
"Our work is in prevention ... to build scaffolding around a child in all the environments where they live, work and play."
She implored the young people gathered for the Wodonga event to make a pact with their friends - to never say anything negative about their own bodies or other people's bodies.
"All bodies are different and it's our differences that make us special," she said at the event's conclusion.
"The very least interesting thing about you is how you look!"
Brumfitt, who is scheduled as the keynote speaker at Hume Bank's AGM on Wednesday night, also charged young people with the task of being change-makers in their own schools, homes and communities.
They were given a postcard to hand out to a teacher, sports coach, parent or friend, which contains a list of free resources communities can use to build understanding and education about the Embrace initiative.
ACTIVATE is an initiative of The Embrace Collective, the health promotion charity run by Ms Brumfitt and international body image expert Dr Zali Yager.
While the kids participated in their own fun-filled and high energy sessions, teachers and other stakeholders attended a professional development session with Dr Yager.
"At The Embrace Collective, our approach is about empowering young people to embrace their bodies while also driving change in the settings around them like their school, home and community," Dr Yager said.
"So parents, teachers and coaches have a really important role to play in leading this change and being role models for our young people."
ACTIVATE was offered to participating schools at no charge, through the support of local partners including Hume Bank, Women's Health Goulburn North East, Indigo Shire Council and the Border Trust Give 500 grant
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.