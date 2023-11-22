Captain Pete on song to help children turn to books this Christmas

PETER Klein's alter ego Captain Pete wants to get kids excited about reading this Christmas.
The Bethanga-based author, singer, drama teacher and learning difficulty specialist said reading opened new worlds and opportunities for children.
He said Dymocks Albury put children in touch with those resources.
"In this day and age with technology it's important kids get the opportunity to look at books, to touch books and even to smell books," he said.
"I'm all about encouraging kids to read."
Captain Pete will perform songs at Dymocks Albury on Saturday morning.
The Captain Pete character came from Klein's Mudpoo series of children's books, which were all on sale at Dymocks.
"Dymocks Albury has always supported local authors," Klein said.
"Local books will always go on sale there.
"Dymocks is so important because you can talk to people who know about books; that's the sort of expertise you get from a small book shop.
"In a big shop that sells lots of things, people can direct you to the books but they don't have the same knowledge as small book store owners."
Klein is also working a compilation of Captain Pete songs, which many Border children will know from their preschool and primary school days.
He offers shows and writing workshops to primary school aged children.
Captain Pete's show runs at Dymocks Albury, 526 Olive Street, on Saturday, November 25, from 10am to 11am.
